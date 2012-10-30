SINGAPORE Oct 30 UBS is under
investigation in Singapore along with other banks for possible
manipulation of Libor and other benchmark rates, the Swiss bank
said on Tuesday.
In notes to its third quarter earnings report, UBS said that
the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as well as
authorities in the United Kingdom, United States and
Switzerland, are conducting investigations into whether it and
other banks tried to manipulate rates.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation by
regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia. However, this
is the first time that UBS has disclosed that it is involved in
the probe in Singapore.
"These investigations focus on whether there were improper
attempts by UBS (among others), either acting on our own or
together with others, to manipulate LIBOR and other benchmark
rates at certain times," it said.
The MAS ordered members of the Association of Banks in
Singapore in July to review how they set their benchmark
interbank lending rates, focusing on the Singapore interbank
offer rate (Sibor) and the Swap Offer Rate (SOR).
That probe was extended in late September when the regulator
said banks must also look at how rates for non-deliverable
foreign exchange forwards are set.
It ordered banks to report any irregularities they uncovered
and to take disciplinary action against any staff involved.
An MAS spokesman referred to the statement from last month
that said that the bank reviews were still at a preliminary
stage.
UBS was the first bank globally to report suspected rate
rigging, and has received conditional immunity from some
authorities for cooperating in their probes.