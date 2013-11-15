(UBS corrects job cuts in fifth paragraph)
ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss bank UBS and
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group considered an
investment banking cooperation in Japan but talks broke off
without a result, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
One of the sources said that the Japanese firm approached
UBS in September to explore ways the two might work together,
but abandoned the idea before the Swiss bank could respond.
UBS and Sumitomo declined to comment on the talks, which
were earlier reported on the Wall Street Journal website.
The discussions come nearly a year after the Swiss bank said
it would largely withdraw from riskier fixed income activities
in favour of putting more focus on business with wealthy
clients.
Since then, UBS has cut more than 3,000 jobs of a total
10,000 slated to go, partly by exiting riskier debt-trading
activities.
But the bank's restructuring falls short of demands by
Knight Vinke, an activist shareholder, for UBS to dispose of its
investment bank altogether in order to protect the private bank.
UBS has refused to do this.
UBS's Japanese subsidiary pleaded guilty nearly one year ago
to one U.S. criminal count of fraud relating to manipulation of
benchmark rates, including the yen Libor.
