DUESSELDORF/ZURICH Dec 4 German clients of
Swiss bank UBS evaded around 204 million euros ($267
million) in taxes, the prosecutors' office in Bochum said on
Tuesday.
The undeclared funds were revealed after a data CD bought
for 3.5 million euros by authorities in North-Rhine Westphalia
was evaluated, uncovering data on investments worth more than
3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.8 billion).
It was unclear how much of this was not declared to the
German tax man, the Bochum prosecutor said, adding that an
initial estimate showed clients had stashed assets and profits
equivalent to 204 million euros in unpaid taxes at UBS.
"As part of the investigation we are looking at whether bank
employees helped clients evade taxes," the prosecutor said.
A UBS spokesman said the bank did not support efforts by
clients to evade taxes.
The revelations come as the German government is making a
last-ditch bid to salvage a deal with Switzerland to tax assets
stashed by German citizens in Swiss bank accounts.
Germany has convened a mediation committee between the upper
and lower houses of parliament to help salvage the tax
agreement.
Rather than wait for a political compromise in Berlin, NRW
finance minister and SPD party member Norbert Walter-Borjans
have continued to make use of stolen client data.
Further evaluation of the CD could yield additional
undeclared funds, Walter-Borjans said, adding he would not
ratify an agreement in Berlin which, in his opinion, was too
lenient.
Prosecutors accompanied by around 80 tax inspectors searched
apartments and offices as part of a probe to unearth undeclared
tax assets bunkered in Swiss bank accounts, the Bochum
prosecutor said.
The data CD revealed information about 750 foundations set
up by clients. Of these, around 115 are being probed.
In 135 cases, tax evaders had already turned themselves in
to authorities before a formal investigation had begun the
prosecutor's office said.
($1 = 0.7650 euro = 0.9261 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Matthias Inverardi and Oliver Hirt; writing by
Edward Taylor)