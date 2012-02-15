LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - UBS has sets final guidance on its 10-year non-call five Tier 2 loss-absorbing capital transaction at 7.25%, from 7.5%. The trade is expected to be priced later today.

The order book is now well in excess of USD5bn and will close to European investors later on today.

UBS is global coordinator. BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and SG are joint-bookrunners on the dollar denominated issue.

The bond is the first European Tier 2 issue where bondholders could lose all principal via permanent write-down rather than the notes converting into equity.

Under the terms of the deal the bonds can be written down permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5% or is considered non-viable. UBS's Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 2.5 stands at 16%.