LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - UBS priced the first European Tier 2 issue that allows for bondholders to be permanently written down to zero, but the deal's performance and debate around the features showed that there is still a long way to go for the market before these structures become more accepted.

Despite attracting USD5.5bn of demand from 370 accounts, the USD2bn 10-year non-call five low-trigger issue dropped by almost three points the day after pricing, although it had recovered to a 99 cash price on Friday.

"This deal alters the landscape for what issuers will have to pay for new-style Basel 3 Tier 2 transaction," said a senior syndicate banker.

Various bankers not involved in the deal had different expectations for where Tier 2 with permanent write-down and non-viability language would price.

The issue priced with a 7.25% coupon, the tight end of the 7.5% area guidance.

Many felt it should not have needed more than 50/100bp more than existing UBS Tier 2 capital but the bond priced 200bp back, an indication that investors want to be paid a lot more for the risk of permanent write-down.

Analysts at Barclays estimated the differential to be much wider at 267bp and compared the deal to the Rabobank Senior Contingent Notes where they said the differential with Lower Tier 2 was in excess of 300bp.

Institutional investors were largely insistent that they would only buy this type of contingent capital at least an 8% coupon while some syndicate bankers thought it could print below 7%.

CONTINGENT, BUT NOT COCO

UBS's management has argued vehemently against so-called CoCo notes that potentially convert into equity to meet Swiss regulatory requirements, favouring instead write-off bonds.

Estimates are that the bank would need to issue as much a CHF23bn of low-strike loss-absorbing capital to fulfil the low-trigger buffer, based on current Basel 3 risk-weighted assets, so the deal was a key test of investors' appetite.

Under the terms of the issue, the bonds can be written down permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5% or is considered non-viable. It is has a one-time call after five-year if not the coupon resets to five-year mid-swaps plus 606.1bp.

Poor market conditions and the large issue size were the main reason why the trade dropped according to market participants.

The announcement by Moody's that may cut the rating of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions and that it could cut UBS's ratings by as much as three notches as well as concerns over the Greek sovereign situation drove credit indices sharply wider.

Observers agreed that this had not helped, but the broad consensus was that the issuer had taken too much given the relatively shallow demand for the product from institutions.

"I thought the transaction was too big," said a senior syndicate banker. "They filled the private banks which, added to the Moody's news and general poor backdrop, meant that it struggled."

Other bankers echoed this saying UBS should not have done more than USD1.5bn rather than USD2bn.

"Private banks were the main buyers and there was not much institutional participation because many of them thought this should have priced 100bp wider."

The lead managers UBS (global coordinator), BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale insisted execution was not to blame.

"The performance on the deal is consistent with the performance of other Lower Tier 2 and contingent capital," said one.

"Indeed, this deal has performed better. The timing of the Moody's news was unfortunate but one has to look beyond 12 hours windows for trading performance. And one can't forget the market backdrop is still not stable."

INSTITUTIONAL DEMAND LACKING

The key discussion points during marketing was how remote the trigger was. To breach a 5% common equity Tier 1, estimations are that UBS would have to make a CHF22bn loss.

Final distribution saw private banks buy in excess of 70% of the deal as institutional investors stayed away. These statistics contrast sharply with last year's Credit Suisse Tier 2 Buffer Capital Notes which attracted over USD22bn of demand.

A mere 34% of the high-trigger contingent capital deal was sold to private banks while institutional investors, who tend to favour a conversion into equity, took 48%.

Credit Suisse was less reliant on Asia as well, selling 22% of the BCNs there versus UBS that was close to 60%.

"We would much prefer to see instruments that convert into equity given that it is not possible to forecast what the shape of the next crisis will be and what might cause a bank to hit a trigger," said Satish Pulle, portfolio manager at European Credit Management.

"With something that converts, at least you get the opportunity of some upside rather than being stuck with an instrument that becomes effectively worthless."

But permanent write-down, if not already, will one way or another be part of the next generation of bank capital instruments.

"The market is going to have to become more comfortable with these structures," said Andrew Fraser, investment director at Standard Life.

"A possible permanent write-down is not really a reason not to buy something. At the end of the day, most bonds, one way or another, can end up being written down in a distressed situation."

Nevertheless he argued the this type of deal seems limited to banks rated highly or with access to private wealth networks.

The lead managers said it was essential to account for the Swiss regulatory requirements which will see banks have to run with a 10% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by 2019.

"The transaction needs to be put in the Swiss context where banks are going in one direction capital wise and that's up," said Max Jacob, head of DCM bonds solutions at Commerzbank.

However, he added that if things came to the worst, this was capital, even if the trigger is remote. "It is a low strike Tier 2 with permanent write-off but investors are being compensated," he said.

Meanwhile, the leads said that the inclusion of point of non-viability language was no more aggressive that what other deals have included or will include.

"We understand that the FINMA views the trigger is a last resort option on the menu, alongside of a host of resolution tools," said a banker on the trade.

"What is key here is that non-viability is the power that enables resolution, when otherwise at that stage bankruptcy is the par for course." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)