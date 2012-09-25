HONG KONG, Sept 25 UBS AG has hired
Shaun Treacy from Nomura as co-head of its all
industries group in Asia, according to an internal memo obtained
by Reuters on Tuesday.
Treacy, a veteran natural resources banker who has
previously worked at Lehman Brothers and JP Morgan, will
continue to focus on that sector, and on metals and mining in
particular.
At Nomura Treacy was global co-head of natural resources and
power as well as chairman of corporate finance for Asia Pacific
ex-Japan. He will start work at UBS in January after completing
three months of gardening leave.
In the same memo UBS named Steven Drake, currently head of
diversified industrials coverage, as Treacy's co-head.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)