LONDON Oct 26 Accused UBS fraudster
Kweku Adoboli cried within seconds of entering the witness box
at his trial in London on Friday.
Adoboli's defence counsel Paul Garlick started by asking him
some questions about his early life and family.
Garlick pointed out that Adoboli's father had travelled from
Ghana to be present at the trial and had been in the courtroom
throughout the first six weeks.
At the mention of this, Adoboli appeared to choke with
emotion, bowed his head, wiped his eyes and was unable to speak.
There was a long pause and Garlick suggested that he should
drink some water to help compose himself.
Adoboli resumed answering questions, initially with a
cracked voice, but he soon regained his composure and answered
the questions in a loud, assured voice. He was wearing a dark
suit and dark red tie.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Maria Golovnina)