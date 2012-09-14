By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 A British prosecutor will open
the case on Friday against former UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli, who is on trial accused of fraud and false accounting
that cost the Swiss bank $2.25 billion.
UBS is not a party to the criminal trial, expected to last
eight weeks at Southwark Crown Court in central London, but its
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned staff last week that the
bank's culture and practices were likely to come under scrutiny.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011, the day when
UBS announced that it had uncovered what it called "unauthorised
trading" at its investment banking arm.
The episode knocked back UBS in its efforts to recover from
near collapse during the 2008 financial crisis. It led to a
management shake-up, a change of strategy, a tightening of
internal controls and a reduced 2011 bonus round for some staff.
Adoboli pleaded not guilty on Jan. 30 to two counts of fraud
by abuse of position and two counts of false accounting. He
remained in custody until June 8, when he was freed on bail.
A year almost to the day after his arrest, he will be in
court all day on Friday to hear prosecutor Sasha Wass outline
the case against him to the 12 jurors.
The trial will be watched by a banking sector scarred by
years of bad publicity since the financial crisis began and wary
of giving regulators more reasons to tighten rules governing the
industry.
UBS had given an estimate of $2.3 billion in losses due to
the unauthorised deals. The fourth count in Adoboli's indictment
says that he "dishonestly abused that position by causing losses
to UBS Bank" calculated at $2.25 billion.
The British and Swiss financial regulators, the FSA and
FINMA, said on Feb. 3 they were launching enforcement
investigations into events at UBS. These are still going on.
Such investigations have sometimes resulted in fines and new
regulatory requirements on banks.
Adoboli is the son of a retired United Nations diplomat from
Ghana. He was educated in Britain, graduating from Nottingham
University with a degree in computer science and management.
He joined UBS in 2006, initially in a trade support role. At
the time of the alleged offences, he was working as a trader on
the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk in London.
ETFs are financial instruments that allow holders to track
indices rather than buying the underlying securities outright.
They are a way for investors to gain exposure to markets that
are illiquid or hard to access.
Adoboli was in court on Monday, when judge Brian Keith
selected the jury and dealt with other procedural matters.
Wass's opening on Friday will be the first time the court delves
into the substance of the case.