LONDON, Sept 17 Accused UBS "rogue trader" Kweku
Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds ($200,000) on a spread-betting
account in his last year at the Swiss bank even though he had
been in trouble over personal trading and UBS had banned the
practice, a British court heard on Monday.
The jury also heard that Adoboli, who earned a total of
360,000 pounds in 2010, had made payments from his current
account to pay-day loan companies Moneybox, Wageday Advance,
Wonga.com and Payday UK.
He had also made payments to companies called Lending
Stream, Credit Expert, Pounds to Pocket and Everyday Lending.
Adoboli, 32, is on trial at London's Southwark Crown Court
accused of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting that
cost UBS $2.3 billion, charges he denies. If
convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.
Details of Adoboli's spread-betting and personal finances
were read out to the jury as part of the "agreed facts" of the
case, which do not need to be proven in court because the
prosecution and the defence accept they are true.
Presenting the facts to the jury, prosecuting lawyer Esther
Schutzer-Weissmann said Adoboli had applied for an account with
IG Index, a spread-betting company, in March 2010. An IG Index
account allows the holder to place personal bets on future
movements of financial markets.
A month later, Adoboli received an email from UBS's legal
and compliance department informing him that he had violated
bank rules by failing to disclose his IG Index account and by
using the account to deal in shares before obtaining clearance
from UBS.
A month after that, Adoboli received a second notice of
violation, also citing a failure to disclose his personal
trading. He was told that if a third violation occurred, the
matter would be escalated to the human resources department.
A year later, UBS changed its policy and banned
spread-betting on financial instruments by its staff. Adoboli,
who had applied in March 2011 for an account with City Index,
another spread-betting firm, did not disclose that account to
UBS and continued to use it until he was arrested in September.
He made a total of 28 deposits worth a total of almost
30,000 pounds into the City Index account between March and
September 2011, and made a total profit of over 18,000 pounds.
OVERDRAWN
The jury heard that turnover on Adoboli's current account,
into which UBS paid his monthly salary of 6,200 pounds, was
233,000 pounds in his final 12 months at UBS. The account was
overdrawn by about 3,600 pounds at the time of his arrest.
No explanations were given, so it was not clear what, if
any, was the connection between Adoboli's spread-betting, his
dealings with pay-day loan companies and the general state of
his personal finances.
The spread-betting losses involved his own money, as opposed
to the losses which have led to criminal charges against him and
which involved UBS's money.
Later on Monday, Adoboli's counsel Paul Garlick gave a first
flavour of what his defence would be.
Cross-examining expert witness Richard Evans, a former
Morgan Stanley trader and manager, Garlick read out a series of
transcripts of electronic chats that suggested that at least one
of Adoboli's colleagues had known about his "umbrella" fund,
which according to the prosecution he used to conceal his
unauthorised trading.
The chats, dating back to early 2011, were between Adoboli
and his colleague John Hughes, who like him worked on the
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk.
In the excerpts, Hughes and Adoboli were commenting,
sometimes in jargon that was hard for non-traders to follow, on
the events of the day. Garlick said the chats suggested Hughes
had not only known about the umbrella, but had also encouraged
Adoboli to make use of it.
"All I can say is thank fuck for your umbrella," Hughes was
quoted as saying in one of the chats. In another, he said: "We
might need to unlock some umbrella." In a third, he asked
Adoboli: "How much is (in the) umbrella?"
In her opening statement on Friday, prosecutor Sasha Wass
said Adoboli set up the umbrella in 2008 but it was not until
2011 that any of his colleagues became aware of what she
described as an illicit fund.
Wass said that even if some of his colleagues had later
become aware of the fund, that could not be a defence for
Adoboli as he was the architect and manager of the fraud.
The trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, continues
on Tuesday.