* Adoboli had accounts with IG Index, City Index
* Trader made payments to pay-day loan firms
* Manager, colleague, condoned his methods, lawyer says
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 17 Accused UBS "rogue trader" Kweku
Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds ($200,000) on a spread-betting
account in his last year at the Swiss bank even though he had
been in trouble over personal trading and UBS had banned it, a
British court heard on Monday.
The jury also heard that Adoboli, whose total 2010 income
from his job at UBS's London office was 360,000 pounds, had made
payments from his current account to advance pay-day loan
companies Moneybox, Wageday Advance, Wonga.com and Payday UK.
Adoboli, 32, is on trial at London's Southwark Crown Court
accused of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting that
cost UBS $2.3 billion - charges he denies. If
convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.
Details of Adoboli's spread-betting and personal finances
were read out to the jury as part of the "agreed facts" of the
case, which do not need to be proven in court because the
prosecution and the defence accept they are true.
The agreed facts also contained details of evidence seized
by police after Adoboli was arrested at UBS offices at 3:30 a.m.
on Sept. 15, 2011.
That evidence includes an exchange of text messages on June
1, 2011, between Adoboli and a person named only as Rochan. The
pair discussed Adoboli's day at work.
"Yeah, still at work," Adoboli was quoted as saying in one
message. "Having to explain how we made so much money."
"I hope in a good way, or are you being accused of theft?"
Rochan wrote back, punctuating the message with a smiley.
"Ha ha, no," Adoboli wrote back, adding that "on days like
this that is an amazing PnL (profit and loss), we have to
explain how it is done. It's a risk control thing."
Later on in the exchange, Adoboli says he is "grateful to
the trading gods" although he has a feeling there is a "moment
of real reckoning on the way".
Rochan was the person whom Adoboli asked the police to call
on the night he was arrested, three and a half months later. No
other details were given in court about Rochan's identity.
POUNDS TO POCKET
The jury did hear a great deal of detail about Adoboli's
spread-betting, a form of trading that involves placing personal
bets on future movements of financial markets.
Adoboli applied for an account with IG Index, a
spread-betting company, in March 2010, and soon started using
it.
A month later, he was told by UBS's legal and compliance
department that he had violated bank rules by failing to
disclose his account and his trades. A month after that, he
received a second violation notice and was told that if it
happened again, the matter would be referred to human resources.
A year later, UBS changed its policy and banned
spread-betting by its staff. Adoboli, who had applied in March
2011 for an account with City Index, another spread-betting
firm, did not disclose that account to UBS and continued to use
both that account and the IG Index one until his arrest.
The jury heard that turnover on Adoboli's current account,
into which UBS paid his monthly salary of 6,200 pounds, was
233,000 pounds in his final 12 months at UBS. The account was
overdrawn by about 3,600 pounds at the time of his arrest.
No explanations were given, so it was not clear what, if
any, was the connection between Adoboli's spread-betting, his
dealings with pay-day loan companies and the general state of
his personal finances.
As well as the pay-day lenders, Adoboli had made payments to
companies called Lending Stream, Credit Expert, Pounds to Pocket
and Everyday Lending.
The spread-betting losses involved his own money, as opposed
to the losses which have led to criminal charges against him and
which involved UBS's money.
"GENTLE RAP OVER THE KNUCKLES"
Later on Monday, Adoboli's counsel Paul Garlick gave a first
flavour of what his defence would be.
Taking on the prosecution's argument that Adoboli flouted
the bank's risk control rules by exceeding his trading limits,
Garlick referred to an exchange of emails between Adoboli and
his line manager, John Di Bacco.
In one email, Di Bacco, commenting on a trade that had gone
well for Adoboli and earned a large sum for UBS, nevertheless
scolded Adoboli for exceeding the desk's trading limit and told
him that in future he should let Di Bacco know first.
"This is one occasion when a trader exceeds the limit, makes
money for the bank and gets a gentle rap over the knuckles,"
Garlick said.
The question of how much UBS managers knew about Adoboli's
trades and whether or not they condoned his breaking of internal
rules in the pursuit of profit will be central to the case.
Garlick also read out a series of transcripts of electronic
chats that suggested that at least one of Adoboli's colleagues
had known about his "umbrella" fund, which according to the
prosecution he used to conceal his unauthorised trading.
The chats, dating back to early 2011, were between Adoboli
and his colleague John Hughes, who like him worked on the
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk. John Hugues will give
evidence at the trial later.
In the excerpts, Hughes and Adoboli commented on how the
desk's trading was going on a particular day.
"All I can say is thank fuck for your umbrella," Hughes was
quoted as saying in one of the chats. In another, he said: "We
might need to unlock some umbrella." In a third, he asked
Adoboli: "How much is (in the) umbrella?"
In her opening statement on Friday, prosecutor Sasha Wass
described the umbrella as an illicit set of accounts Adoboli set
up in 2008 and used to conceal fraudulent trades.
Wass said that even if some of his colleagues had later
become aware of the umbrella, that could not be a defence for
Adoboli as he was the architect and manager of the fraud.
The trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, continues
on Tuesday.