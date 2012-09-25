* Trader reported Adoboli for exceeding limits in Dec 2010
* Hughes said nothing when Adoboli told of secret account
* "I should have reported him," Hughes tells court
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 25 Former UBS trader
Kweku Adoboli told close colleague John Hughes in January 2011
about a secret account he used to hide unauthorised deals, nine
months before Adoboli was found out and arrested, a London court
heard on Tuesday.
In colourful evidence that gave a flavour of life on the
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk where they then worked, Hughes
said he felt stupid for not having reported Adoboli at the time.
Hughes was dismissed from UBS as a result of the Adoboli affair.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011, at UBS offices.
He is now on trial accused of fraud and false accounting that
cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. He has pleaded not guilty.
The question of how much others within UBS knew of Adoboli's
activities is central to the case. Prosecutors present him as a
lone rogue trader, while the defence says UBS was willing to
tolerate transgressions as long as they made money for the bank.
Hughes, 30, was asked by prosecutor Sasha Wass why he did
not report Adoboli when his colleague had first told him about
his illicit account during an electronic chat in January 2011.
"'Cause I'm stupid," Hughes replied.
"I should have reported him. Still to this day I wish I had
done. We wouldn't be here today. They'd have fired him."
Hughes told the court he had reported Adoboli to senior
trader John Bennie in December 2010 for exceeding the authorised
trading limits. Adoboli had been told off as a result and this
had soured the relationship between him and Hughes for a time.
"I felt as if I'd stitched him up," Hughes testified, adding
later that the unpleasant episode was one of the reasons why he
had not reported Adoboli when he heard about the account.
The jury heard evidence earlier from senior UBS manager
Phillip Allison who said the bank took risk management very
seriously and that controls had been tight.
Hughes conveyed a different impression in his own evidence.
"I would describe the trading limits on the desk as loose
... It was very, very loose," he said, explaining that until new
supervisor John DiBacco took charge in the spring of 2011 the
trading limits were not written down.
The way it worked, he said, was that previous supervisor
Ronald Greenidge would ask the desk at the end of the day what
the trading position was, and if he deemed it too risky for the
market conditions "he would tell me to take it down".
"THE NICE GUY"
Wearing a light grey suit, the long-haired Hughes tugged at
his fingers and fiddled with his hair while he gave evidence. He
used vulgar language several times before hastily apologising to
the judge. His eyes darted around the courtroom although he
avoided eye contact with Adoboli, who sat quietly at the back of
the courtroom in his customary dark suit and tie.
Before he first took the witness stand on Tuesday, Hughes
had already emerged as a central character in the drama.
In their questions to other witnesses who appeared last
week, Adoboli's lawyers cast Hughes as the more senior and more
aggressive of the two traders. They read out excerpts of
electronic chats that suggested Hughes had not only known about
the account but had encouraged Adoboli to make use of it.
Hughes's own account was different. He said "me and Kweku"
were both in charge of the desk and that while he was the more
experienced trader, Adoboli had been at UBS longer.
"He had a bigger risk appetite than I had," Hughes said.
"He was very, very good. I was good, but I was a bit of a
pain in the arse. I didn't get on with people as well. Kweku was
the nice guy."
Hughes was in his early 20s when he joined UBS in 2005.
After six weeks' training, he went straight into trading on the
ETFs desk. Adoboli, who joined as a graduate trainee and worked
in the back office from 2003 to 2005, joined Hughes on the ETFs
desk in 2006.
"I kind of fell into trading because I left university with
an enormous amount of debt. I was looking for a job that was
well paid," Hughes told the court.
Asked about how much vetting and training he had gone
through in his early days at the bank, Hughes said he had been
given some material about banking regulations to read before he
joined but could not recall if he had ever read it.
Quizzed about UBS's own "online accreditation" system, which
required traders to complete training modules on various topics
including compliance, Hughes said he tended to ignore the email
reminders until someone "tapped me on the shoulder" about it.
The trial, which is scheduled to last eight weeks, continues
on Thursday, when Hughes will be cross-examined by Adoboli's
defence lawyer Charles Sherrard.