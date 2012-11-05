* Adoboli says he lied in email to protect colleagues
* Spread-betting was "like taxi driver taking own car home"
* UBS trader says he did not believe actions were criminal
* Prosecution calls Adoboli gambling addict and devious liar
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Nov 5 Accused UBS "rogue
trader" Kweku Adoboli denied on Monday that he was addicted to
gambling, saying that big losses on his personal betting
accounts were due to his life spiralling out of control.
Adoboli also told a London court that he had been lying to
protect his colleagues when he said in an email to the Swiss
bank on Sept. 14, 2011 that he was the only person responsible
for trading losses of $2.3 billion.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested at UBS offices in the early hours
of Sept. 15, 2011, about 13 hours after saying in the email that
he had been booking fictitious trades to mask losses he had made
on "off-book" positions.
He denies charges of fraud and false accounting, arguing
that his methods were known to colleagues, that everything he
did was for the benefit of the bank, and that UBS management
tolerated rule-bending as long as it was profitable.
Prosecutor Sasha Wass has described him throughout the
long-running trial as a gambler who in the summer of 2011 was
losing billions of dollars and recklessly increasing the size of
his bets in the hope that his luck would turn and he would make
all the money back.
"You were an addicted gambler. You were spending every penny
that you had to feed your addiction. That's what addicts do,"
she told Adoboli, citing his personal trading activities at the
time.
"NOT AN ADDICTION"
"There was not an addiction," Adoboli said, arguing that
spread-betting was extremely common among traders and that it
helped them to keep in touch with the market and "to be better
traders".
"It's like a taxi driver driving his own taxi home," said
Adoboli.
The court has heard that Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds
($197,000) on his IG Index spread-betting account in the year
running up to his arrest, and that he had been making payments
to short-term loan companies such as Moneybox and Wonga.com.
At the time, his annual salary from UBS was 110,000 pounds,
and he had received 129,000 pounds as part of his 2010 bonus.
Wass said that meant his disposable income after tax was in the
region of 140,000 pounds, most of which had been lost on
spread-betting.
"You were taking out pay-day loans to make ends meet. You
were not able to live on your enormous salary because you could
not stop yourself from gambling," she said.
Adoboli denied this, saying that he had also spent money on
helping his mother and extended family in Ghana and his sisters
in Britain and the United States, and that he had paid his rent.
He said the large spread-betting losses had come at a time
when he was putting all his energy into trying to recoup the
trading losses he was incurring at UBS.
"My life became a mess as a result of working too hard ...
My life spiralled out of control," he said.
"DIDN'T THINK IT WAS A CRIME"
In a separate strand of evidence earlier on Monday, Adoboli
said that many of the details he gave in his email of Sept. 14,
2011, and in meetings with UBS managers and lawyers later that
day, were untrue.
"I was trying to protect everybody, not just the desk, not
just the senior guys, but also the back office," Adoboli said.
He said that if he had known he would be accused of
committing a crime, he would have told the truth about the
involvement of others earlier than he did.
"I didn't think this amounted to a crime, so there would be
no need to call lawyers or the police," he said.
"I expected that I would explain the trades to them and then
I could go home."
Instead, Adoboli was arrested and taken to a police station,
and then to prison, where he remained for nine months until he
was granted bail in June.
Wass put it to him that that his colleagues had known
nothing about his trades, and that he had changed his story and
started blaming others when he had realised the seriousness of
his predicament.
"You are a very devious liar," she told Adoboli. "You have
carefully weighed up what could be denied, what could be proved
... That is how you have conducted your defence, carefully
crafted lies."
The trial continues on Tuesday, when Adoboli will be
re-examined by his own lawyer, Paul Garlick. After that process
is complete, Wass will make her closing speech, followed by
Garlick, and finally the judge will sum up the case.
Then the jury will retire to consider their verdict.