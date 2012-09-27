LONDON, Sept 27 A defence lawyer for accused UBS
"rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli told a London court on Thursday
that far from acting alone, the ex-trader had learnt his
behaviour from UBS colleagues.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011. He is now on
trial for fraud and false accounting that cost the Swiss bank
$2.3 billion. He has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer Charles Sherrard told Southwark Crown Court that
Adoboli's three colleagues on the Exchange Traded Funds desk had
actively taken part in some of the fraudulent behaviour he is
accused of.
He said they had later "stabbed him in the back and left him
to bleed on the prison floor" after he ran into trouble.
Sherrard said Adoboli had learnt some of his ways, such as
the use of an illicit "umbrella" account to disguise his true
trading position, from others in UBS and that there had been,
and perhaps still were, other "secret books" within the Swiss
bank's trading accounts.