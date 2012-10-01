LONDON Oct 1 A former colleague of accused UBS
"rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli admitted in court on
Monday he had taken part in some of the illicit accounting of
which Adoboli stands accused.
But John Hughes, who worked closely with Adoboli on the
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk in London, denied staging an
elaborate "vanishing act" to ensure that only Adoboli would take
the blame when losses mounted.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011 and is now on
trial for fraud and false accounting that cost UBS $2.3 billion.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Hughes, 30, was dismissed for gross misconduct weeks after
Adoboli's arrest. He has not been charged with anything and was
in court to give evidence at Adoboli's trial.
The prosecution says Adoboli was a "master fraudster" who
hid his activities from colleagues, while the defence argues
that others were involved and that management turned a blind eye
as long as the ETFs desk was making profits.
Much of Hughes's three-day grilling by defence lawyer
Charles Sherrard was centred on the "umbrella", an illicit
accounting device used by Adoboli to mask his true trading
positions.
"You accept that you fully both understood and participated
in the methods by which profits were accrued in the umbrella?"
Sherrard asked Hughes as he wound up the marathon
cross-examination.
"Yes, I have to, given the evidence," Hughes said.
Sherrard put it to Hughes that all four traders from the
ETFs desk knew what was going on and they had met up on the
evening of Sept. 12, 2011, to discuss what to do about
spiralling losses.
Hughes said he had no memory of the meeting, which Sherrard
said took place at the All Bar One pub near UBS offices in the
City of London. It was there, said Sherrard, that Adoboli's
three fellow traders told him he should carry the can alone.
"I'm a little upset because the boys have sold me down the
river," Adoboli later said in a text to his girlfriend, which
was read out in court.
DISASTROUS LOSSES
His troubles came out into the open on Sept. 14, 2011, when
he sent an email to UBS members of staff in which he admitted
hiding unhedged trades by making fictitious entries into the
books.
Hours later, while Adoboli was answering questions from
management, lawyers and eventually the police, Sherrard said
Hughes went to visit Adoboli's girlfriend.
"You went round to find out whether or not Mr Adoboli had
been saying anything to anyone about you. You were worried about
you, just you," Sherrard said.
Hughes said he had no memory of such a visit.
Sherrard accused Hughes of having begun his "vanishing act"
in early August, when it started to dawn on him that the trading
positions being hidden in the umbrella could lead to disastrous
losses.
He cited an exchange on a chat system between the two men
that month when Adoboli said to Hughes: "I'm really sorry chief.
Really sorry." Hughes responded: "Relax, and not on chat."
Hughes denied that he had "jumped at the chance" of a client
visit to Zurich that month to distance himself from what was
happening on the ETFs desk and had later made up an excuse about
renewing his passport to avoid a meeting with the desk's line
manager, John DiBacco.
Prosecutor Sasha Wass, re-examining Hughes after Sherrard
had finished with him, challenged the notion that Hughes had
known exactly what was going on with the umbrella and had had
some control over it.
She said that only Adoboli had known how much money was in
the umbrella at any given time and that he had lied to Hughes
about that. In one of four examples she gave, Adoboli had told
Hughes on July 14, 2011, that the umbrella was $49 million in
profit when the real position was $150 million in losses.
The trial continues on Tuesday when Hughes will conclude
giving evidence.
(Editing by Mark Potter)