LONDON Oct 8 A UBS analyst who
queried deals booked by accused fraudster Kweku Adoboli thought
his trading desk was "very messy" but did not suspect anything
illegal, a London court heard on Monday.
Henry Chu, who repeatedly chased Adoboli in the summer of
2011 over problems with his bookings, said the first he knew of
any fake trades was when Adoboli's arrest was on the news in
September 2011.
Adoboli, 32, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of
fraud and false accounting that cost UBS $2.3 billion. He has
pleaded not guilty.
In 2011, Chu was part of a trade support team at UBS's
London office whose job included resolving any "breaks", or
discrepancies, in the bookings made by Adoboli's Exchange Traded
Funds (ETFs) desk.
Testifying by video-link from Hong Kong where he now works,
Chu recalled dealing with frequent back office queries over
breaks traced back to trades booked by Adoboli.
"There were a lot of breaks. I thought it was just a very
messy desk," he said, adding later that there could be 20 or 30
trades "missing" from the books on a given day and that this
could have been due to the high volumes being traded and the
time pressure on traders.
He said Adoboli had said the breaks were due to the complex
way in which ETFs worked and that one way to resolve them was to
change the settlement dates.
The detail is significant because the prosecution has said
that one of the main ways in which Adoboli conducted his fraud
was to extend settlement dates to conceal what his true trading
positions were.
Defence lawyer Paul Garlick read out to Chu two transcripts
of chats from July and August 2011 in which the suggestion to
change a settlement date appeared to come from Chu.
"Might want to change the settlement date for now," Chu said
in one chat on July 12. "Done," replied Adoboli.
Garlick put it to Chu that this showed that he knew that
these trades were fictitious as, if they had been real trades,
unilaterally changing the settlement dates was not possible.
Chu denied any knowledge of fictitious trades. He said that
changing the settlement date was a solution to breaks that
Adoboli had indicated to him several times in the past, and that
was the only reason why he was suggesting it during that
particular chat.
"I had no clue at all. I didn't know anything about the fake
trades until everything was on the news," he said, referring to
Sept. 15, 2011, when Adoboli's losses and his arrest were first
reported by media.