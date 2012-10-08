By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Oct 8 A UBS trader raised the
issue of a "slush account" in an electronic chat with Kweku
Adoboli months before he was arrested over allegations he lost
the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, a London court heard on Monday.
Appearing as a witness at Adoboli's trial, Darren Bailey
rejected as "ridiculous" an accusation by the accused former
trader's lawyer that he ran a hidden trading book that had
served as the template for Adoboli's illicit "umbrella" account.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011, and has pleaded
not guilty to two charges of fraud and two of false accounting.
The prosecution says he routinely exceeded his trading
limits, booked fake trades into the accounts to mask his true
positions, and held back some of the profits from his
unauthorised deals in his umbrella.
The defence says Adoboli believed he was acting for the good
of the bank and was open about his methods with many of his
colleagues.
In one group chat from March 17, 2011, read out in court,
Adoboli and Bailey discussed that week's trading and Adoboli
said that it had been "emotional".
"Have you used the slush acct (account)?" Bailey asked in
response.
Bailey, who still works for UBS and had denied during the
first part of his evidence on Friday that he knew anything about
the umbrella, said he did not have an explanation for the
comment.
"I am genuinely shocked by this. I don't know what the
context to that could have been. I am genuinely surprised," he
said.
Adoboli's defence lawyer Paul Garlick said Bailey had been
"caught out" and suggested that the comment showed he had been
aware of the umbrella.
"OUTLANDISH" ACCUSATIONS
In his evidence on Friday, Bailey had admitted that once, in
June 2011, he had accepted an offer from Adoboli to "warehouse"
a trade overnight.
This meant that on that occasion, a trade executed by Bailey
was booked into Adoboli's book rather than his own.
Repeatedly pressed on why it had been necessary to warehouse
the trade, Bailey said he could not remember.
Garlick put it to Bailey that the episode showed that there
was a culture of rule-breaking among UBS traders. Bailey denied
this, saying that the following day, his manager had reprimanded
him and banned him from trading futures for three months.
Concluding his cross-examination of Bailey on Monday,
Garlick went further in his allegations against Bailey.
Presenting a spreadsheet sent by Bailey to Adoboli in April
2011, after Adoboli had done a trade on Bailey's behalf, Garlick
told the witness that this was "your version of an umbrella".
He went on to say that Bailey's spreadsheet had been "the
genesis" of the umbrella later operated by Adoboli for the
benefit of his Exchange Traded Funds desk. Bailey worked on a
separate trading desk.
Bailey rejected Garlick's allegations as "ridiculous" and
"outlandish".
Prosecutor Sasha Wass suggested through her questions to
Bailey that Adoboli had created the umbrella at least a year and
a half before his exchanges with Bailey in April 2011.
She referred to a spreadsheet which Adoboli went into the
office on the day after Christmas 2009 to send from his work
computer to his personal email address.
The prosecution had previously argued that this spreadsheet
was the umbrella, and that Adoboli made the brief visit to the
office because he needed time during the Christmas holiday to
work on the illicit account.
The trial at Southwark Crown Court continues on Tuesday.