LONDON Oct 10 The head of an internal UBS
probe into "rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli, accused of
losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, did not consider whether
others at the bank might have been involved, a London court
heard on Wednesday.
However, Ruwan Weerasekera, chief operating officer of UBS's
investment arm, said two other independent inquiries had looked
into all aspects of the bank's involvement and had found no
complicity among the bank's managers.
Adoboli, 32, is on trial at London's Southwark Crown Court
accused of two charges of fraud and false accounting, which he
denies.
The prosecution say he routinely exceeded his trading limits
and hid his illegal activities from the bank with fictitious
trades, using an illicit "umbrella" slush fund to disguise
profits from unauthorised deals.
His defence team argue he believed he was acting for the
good of the bank and colleagues were aware of his activities.
Weerasekera, who led UBS's in-house investigation after
Adoboli was arrested on Sept. 15 last year, told the court his
focus had been solely on the accused trader.
He said this was because an email Adoboli sent on Sept. 14,
confessing to making illegal trades and hiding his risk
exposure, stated others were unaware of what he had been doing.
"My remit was to find out what happened," he said,
explaining his inquiry, named Project Bronze, was to look at how
the loss occurred.
But he said he would have extended his investigation had he
been aware of chatroom exchanges between Adoboli and John
Hughes, a senior trader on the Exchange Traded Funds desk, in
which he appeared to refer to the umbrella fund.
"If I had seen these at the time I would have looked at it
further," he said.
However, Weerasekera said two other inquiries, one by the
bank's Group Internal Audit unit which reported directly to the
UBS board and another by accountancy firm KPMG, had been asked
to look at "everything everyone did".
"Did you find any evidence that the management of UBS were
complicit in any way for the loss?" prosecutor Sasha Wass asked
Weerasekera, who had acted as liaison for both probes.
He replied: "I did not find any information" that managers
were complicit.
Adoboli's lawyer Paul Garlick told the court some fictitious
trades appeared to have been cancelled when the trader was away
on holiday in Greece during June 2011.
Weerasekera said even if that were the case, he could not
categorically exclude Adoboli from being responsible for them.
The trial continues.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)