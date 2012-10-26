LONDON Oct 26 Accused UBS rogue
trader Kweku Adoboli pleaded not guilty on Friday to two new
counts of false accounting that were added to the indictment six
weeks into his trial.
The two new counts were added to help clarify the case for
the jury. There are now six counts in total, two of fraud and
four of false accounting.
The addition of the two false accounting counts, which comes
after the prosecution finished putting its case on Thursday,
does not add any new allegations in addition to those already
made against Adoboli.
The judge told the jury that he would explain to them in his
summing up at the end of the case the reason why the two counts
were added, and in the meantime they should take it from him
that it was for sensible reasons.
The trial continues.