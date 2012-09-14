LONDON, Sept 14 A British prosecutor accused
former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli on Friday of
fraudulently gambling away $2.3 billion, believing he had the
magic touch but instead causing "chaos and disaster to himself
and to all those around him".
Adoboli, 32, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of
two counts of fraud and two counts of false accounting. He has
pleaded not guilty.
Opening the prosecution case a year almost to the day since
the then trader was arrested, counsel Sasha Wass said: "Mr
Adoboli had ceased to act as a professional investment banker
and had begun to approach his work as a naked gambler. He had
become what is sometimes referred to as a rogue trader.
"Adoboli's motive for this behaviour was to increase his
bonus, his status within the bank, his job prospects and his
ego," Wass said. "He did this by exceeding his trading limits,
by inventing fictitious deals to conceal this and then he lied
to his bosses."