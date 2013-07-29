Reuters Market Eye - UBS upgrades Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) to "buy" from "sell", saying valuations have turned "attractive" after a recent sharp decline in shares on regulatory concerns.

Ranbaxy shares have fallen more than 30 percent since May when the company pled guilty to felony charges related to manufacturing practices and for falsifying data in a $500 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

UBS says it does not expects Ranbaxy to face further disruption in the U.S. business and expressed confidence the drugmaker is taking steps to boost profitability and margins, especially in the U.S. market.

Ranbaxy shares are down 2.9 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the Nifty, as the stock continues to be hit by concerns it will face additional U.S. regulatory scrutiny.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)