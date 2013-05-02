NEW YORK May 2 UBS has tapped a
former Deutsche Bank investment banker to join its
financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a
memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees on
Wednesday.
Jim Voorheis, a 23-year investment banking veteran who was
most recently a managing director at Deutsche Bank, will start
his new position heading up specialty finance investment banking
in July, according to the memo from Steve Cummings, head of
corporate client solutions in the Americas for UBS and Greg
Kennedy, head of UBS's financial institutions group in the
Americas.
Halle Bennett, who previously oversaw specialty finance,
left UBS in April.
Before working at Deutsche, Voorheis was a managing director
at Citigroup, according to the memo.