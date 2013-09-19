LONDON, Sept 19 Simon Warshaw, a senior
dealmaker at UBS who led the team advising Vodafone
on a recent $130 billion deal, is leaving the Swiss
bank after 27 years there.
Warshaw, seen by many internally as one of the pillars of
the Swiss bank's famed advisory business that UBS inherited with
SG Warburg - an investment bank it bought in 1995 - worked on
some of the largest transactions in the media sector.
Warshaw has decided to leave UBS to embark on "a new chapter
in his career", according to an internal memo sent by Andrea
Orcel, the head of UBS's investment bank, the contents of which
were confirmed by the bank.
Simon Warshaw declined to comment when reached by telephone.
Warshaw joined UBS in 1986 as a graduate trainee and has
since held a variety of roles, including head of its global
media group and head of investment banking in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
He was a longstanding adviser to Vodafone, which this month
sealed the world's third largest transaction with its exit from
a U.S. wireless joint venture with Verizon, and most
recently moved into a role working on initiatives to develop
corporate client solutions following the arrival of Orcel in
July 2012.
Poached from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Orcel, a
famed dealmaker himself, made his mark on the investment bank
with a series of hires despite a big shake up in the business,
including a withdrawal from fixed income activities and cutting
10,000 staff.
Orcel's memo said Warshaw will maintain a close relationship
with UBS and continue to work with it on a number of key clients
and projects.
Named in 2009 as 46 in the MediaGuardian 100, a list of
powerful figures in the media industry, Warshaw also worked on
Vodafone's $19 billion acquisition of Hutchinson Essar and
advised Reuters on its $17.2 billion acquisition by Thomson.