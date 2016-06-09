(Adds Breakingviews link)
ZURICH, June 9 UBS's wealth management
business in the Americas will cut back recruitment of financial
advisers by 40 percent as part of a broader restructuring by Tom
Naratil, the former finance chief who took over as Americas head
at the start of 2016.
UBS Americas, headquartered in New York and New Jersey, has
around 7,145 advisers, more than its target range of 6,500 to
7,000, but does not intend to cut jobs, it said.
"We are not cutting down our advisers at all," a spokeswoman
said. "We are recruiting less. We want to retain the ones we
have."
UBS Americas has swelled its ranks by poaching bankers from
Credit Suisse, its Swiss rival that closed its U.S. private
banking business on the grounds that it was too small to
compete.
Under the plans, UBS Americas will also strip out a regional
layer of its structure.
It is tweaking its compensation plan to reward bankers who
manage more assets and promote team building, as well as to
encourage advisers leaving the business to transfer their
practice to another UBS adviser.
Part of the reasoning is to reduce volatility in hiring and
retaining client advisers.
Many private banks are looking to boost profitability by
cutting costs, a response to tough financial markets and
record-low interest rates which have been a drag on revenues.
UBS's wealth management business outside the Americas,
headed by Juerg Zeltner, aims to cut costs by hundreds of
millions of dollars, according to a memo seen by Reuters last
month.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Angelika Gruber and Michael
Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Alexandra Hudson)