NEW YORK Nov 1 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas unit said Friday that it had hired three
financial adviser teams and one individual adviser from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch for three of its California
offices.
The seven advisers UBS hired managed a total of $1.8 billion
in client assets. Advisers James Axelson and Barry Porter, who
managed $550 million at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined
UBS's Newport Beach office and report to Ron Meraz.
Christopher Gaal and Jeffrey Hamilton, who managed $575
million at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, also joined the
Newport Beach office and report to Meraz.
James Chiate and Anthony Guinane, who managed $500 million
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined the Irvine office, and
report to Michael Goldfader.
David Mandel, who managed $175 million at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, joined UBS's Encino office and reports to Robert
East.
UBS declined to comment on the advisers' annual revenue
production while at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
All of the advisers joined UBS on Oct. 29, the company said.
A Bank of America Merrill Lynch spokeswoman declined to comment
on the moves.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)