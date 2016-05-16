(Adds missing word "firm" in Naratil quote)
By Olivia Oran
May 16 UBS Group AG's Americas wealth
unit is partnering with online financial advisor SigFig Wealth
Management to develop technology and investment tools for the
Swiss bank, UBS said on Monday.
UBS said it has also bought an undisclosed stake in SigFig,
a so-called robo-adviser which provides investment advice online
at a lower cost than traditional brokerages which rely more
heavily on human advisers.
The firms will form a research lab to collaborate on new
wealth management tools as part of the venture, UBS said in a
press release.
Wall Street banks and investment firms are increasingly
building or buying robo-advisers to add business while cutting
costs. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp
are building their own technologies, while BlackRock
acquired FutureAdvisor last August.
UBS has shifted its business model in recent years to focus
more on wealth management, which is typically more stable than
businesses like trading. The Americas wealth unit, which has
around 7,000 financial advisors, had net inflows of $13.6
billion during the first quarter.
UBS started exploring ways it could partner with financial
technology companies under former UBS Americas Wealth Chief
Executive Bob McCann, his successor Tom Naratil said in an
interview.
McCann led a delegation including UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti to
Silicon Valley last year where the bankers met with a number of
robo-adviser companies, including SigFig.
Naratil, who took over McCann's role in January, said UBS
ultimately decided against buying a robo-adviser.
"Our fear was that we would turn a technology firm like
SigFig into us," he said. "They're not us ... we want them to
continue to be very creative and innovative."
Naratil said UBS would roll out the technology to a small
group of investment advisers later this year and complete a full
launch in 2017.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)