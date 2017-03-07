RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
ZURICH, March 7 UBS is appointing Alejandro Velez as Head of Wealth Management Latin America, the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's biggest asset manager said Velez would take on the role in addition to his current responsibilities as Head Global Ultra-High Net Worth Latin America, effective immediately. UBS confirmed the memo.
The former Deutsche Bank executive, who joined UBS in 2013, replaces Alexander van Tienhoven, who is leaving UBS for personal reasons.
Reuters reported this month that UBS was planning a new appointment for its business in Latin America, which suffered a setback last year when rival Credit Suisse poached at least a dozen of its wealth managers in Mexico. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, writing by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins