ZURICH Dec 18 UBS chairman Axel Weber
has hinted he may not stay at the Swiss bank as long as
originally expected, in a newspaper interview linking his future
with the lender's ability to meet stricter regulation as well as
to restructure by end-2015.
"My work here is done when the bank is prepared for the new
regulatory requirements and we have successfully implemented our
strategy," Weber told German weekly Die Zeit, in an advance
print made available on Wednesday.
The Swiss bank aims to hit higher capital requirements by
the end of 2014, and said two years ago it plans to fire 10,000
staff and largely wind down its fixed income business by 2015.
Weber's comments represent a subtle shift for the
56-year-old former head of Germany's central bank, who responded
to criticism of his 4 million Swiss franc ($4.50 million)
signing-on fee in 2012 in part by saying he was looking to stay
with UBS roughly 10 years.
UBS and Weber declined to comment to Reuters on Wednesday.
Weber, who as a central banker spoiled his chances of
becoming European Central Bank chief by criticising ECB
policies, said he does not plan a return to public service.
"We will see, I don't have a master plan. I find it exciting
to advise our clients on their assets," Weber said.
It is unclear what other regulation UBS and Credit Suisse
may face beyond a Swiss top-up of international
requirements after UBS was rescued by the Swiss government in
2008, rules which are set to be reviewed in 2015.
The Swiss National Bank has urged both UBS and Credit Suisse
to improve their leverage ratios, but no specific
targets have been drafted.
A frequent public speaker on the euro zone, on which much of
the newspaper interview centres, Weber has in the past been
criticised internally for not devoting his public comments to
UBS itself, its strategy, and its plans.
($1 = 0.8884 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by David Evans)