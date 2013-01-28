NEW YORK Jan 28 A federal judge has authorized the Internal Revenue Service to seek records from UBS AG of U.S. taxpayers suspected of hiding their income in bank accounts with Swiss bank Wegelin.

Wegelin, the oldest Swiss private bank, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Jan. 3 to charges of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through secret accounts and then announced it would close down.

The IRS summons to be served on UBS seeks the names of taxpayers who hold accounts with Wegelin, which used UBS for correspondent banking services to handle funds for U.S.-based clients, a standard industry practice. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)