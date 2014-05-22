May 22 UBS AG's Wealth Management
Americas unit said it had hired a financial adviser from Merrill
Lynch.
Stephen Davis, who managed about $500 million in client
assets and generated revenue of about $2.6 million while at
Merrill Lynch, joined UBS' Westlake Village, California office.
Davis, who joined in April, reports to branch manager Louis
Skertich.
Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to confirm the
departure.
Last week, UBS hired Paul Hatch, a veteran wealth management
executive, to oversee products and services as part of a
restructuring of its brokerage operations in the Americas.
