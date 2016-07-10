GENEVA, July 10 Switzerland's politicians have
done too little to protect the country's banks from demands for
data from foreign governments, UBS Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti said in an interview published by the
SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.
Since the financial crisis, cash-strapped governments around
the world have clamped down on tax evasion, with authorities
investigating Swiss banks in Germany, France and the United
States.
But Switzerland's attempts to negotiate with other
governments have not provided legal certainty or closed the book
on issues of the past, Ermotti said.
"This is unacceptable and opens the door for a new offensive
against Swiss banks," he told the paper, adding that the
government had been too ready to hand over customer data and
that it is perhaps too late to get a better deal after years of
negotiations.
"On some issues, the train has left the station," he said.
Last week UBS said it had been ordered by Switzerland's tax
agency to provide France with tax information and it expected
other countries to file similar requests.
The request related to current and former French-domiciled
clients and was based on data from 2006 and 2008, the bank said.
Switzerland's tradition of banking secrecy has helped to
make it the world's biggest offshore financial centre, with more
than $2 trillion in foreign wealth kept with the country's
banks.
In 2014 French authorities placed UBS under formal
examination over whether it had helped clients to avoid tax and
investigating judges ordered the bank to provide bail of 1.1
billion euros ($1.22 billion).
UBS was forced in 2009 to pay a fine of $780 million and
deliver the names of more than 4,000 clients to avoid
indictment, providing U.S. authorities with information that
allowed them to pursue other Swiss banks.
