By Simon Meads and Isabell Witt

LONDON Oct 26 Three private equity houses and Germany's Intersnack are hoping to feast on the savoury snacks arm of Britain's United Biscuits, three people familiar with the situation said.

Lion Capital, CapVest and Pamplona Capital -- backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman -- are all in the running to buy the maker of Hula Hoops and KP Nuts, as is the German maker of Vico chips and Penn State pretzels, the people said.

The deal, which could be worth more than 500 million pounds ($807 million), is an example of how private equity houses are breaking up their largest companies, bought at the height of the private equity buyouts boom, because they cannot find takers for the whole bite.

United Biscuits's owners Blackstone and PAI attempted two years ago to sell the business that they bought in 2006 for 1.6 billion pounds.

They got interest from a number of groups including China's Bright Food, but pulled the auction process after bids failed to meet their price target.

The three rival private equity firms and privately-owned Intersnack are all into the second round of a sale of the snacks division, being handled by Credit Suisse.

The sellers are hoping that the business, viewed as the more attractive part of the group, can fetch about nine times its annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 60 million pounds, one of the people said.

That would value the business at about 540 million pounds.

However, buyers may only be prepared to pay seven to eight times earnings -- a similar multiple offered for frozen foods group Iglo earlier this year -- valuing the snacks arm at about 420 million to 480 million pounds.

Banks are offering debt packages of up to 300 million pounds, people previously said.

There are other risks with the sale, a second person said.

By selling the snack brands, Blackstone and PAI could be left with the less attractive biscuits business, which includes McVitie's Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes, at a time when consumers are looking for healthier eating options.

"The risk (when you break up a business) is always that you end up with a rump that is unsellable," the second person said.

Blackstone, PAI, Pamplona, Lion Capital and Intersnack declined to comment. Capvest was not available for comment.