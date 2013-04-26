April 26 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas has expanded its adviser force in New York
with a veteran team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management.
Advisers Gregory Couch, William Couch and Eric DeLagarza,
who managed $430 million in combined client assets, joined UBS
on Thursday from Morgan Stanley. They had a combined
annual revenue production of $2.1 million.
All three advisers had been with Citigroup's Smith
Barney before joining Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in 2009
after Smith Barney merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit to
create the largest U.S. brokerage.
Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but declined to
comment further.
The advisers, together known as The Couch Group, opened a
new office for UBS in Watertown, New York, where they are based.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, owned by the Swiss-bank UBS
AG, is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage, following Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
and Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors. The four firms
often vie for the same pool of top advisers.