* Posts third straight record profit on strong markets

* Sees 16 percent rise in client assets invested with firm

* UBS AG staff cuts to have minimum impact on unit-spokeswoman

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

Oct 30 UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage arm of Swiss bank UBS AG , reported its third consecutive record profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in invested assets and revenue.

UBS, which released its third quarter results early Tuesday, said the brokerage earned $230 million in p retax profit in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 35 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile the division, one of the nation's largest brokerage companies, posted a 16 percent increase in client assets invested with the firm to $832 billion from a year ago, as revenue climbed 5 percent to $1.63 billion.

UBS is the last of the four so-called wirehouses to report third-quarter results. Like UBS, the other three wirehouses, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors, all posted increases in client assets under management thanks to strong markets.

On Tuesday, UBS AG unveiled plans to fire 10,000 staff and wind down its fixed income business. [ID: nL5E8LU0PK]

These cuts will have minimal - if any - impact on the U.S. wealth management division, a company spokeswoman told Reuters Tuesday.

UBS appeared to gain some ground in the ongoing battle to recruit talented financial advisers, adding 11 advisers in the third quarter to bring total headcount to 7,032. That's well below the headcounts of the other big brokerages. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, for instance, has 16,829 advisers.

But UBS reported Tuesday that its advisers have the highest revenue production levels in the industry. In the third quarter, UBS's annualized revenue per adviser was $927,000, up three percent from a year ago. By contrast, Morgan Stanley had production per adviser of $790,000 at the end of the third quarter.

UBS's focus on recruiting and retaining talented advisers has not come cheap. In the third quarter the company said its personnel expenses rose by 1.7 percent to $1.43 billion due to higher financial adviser compensation.

Wirehouses are known to offer recruiting packages to high-end U.S. brokers that equal two to three times the commissions and fees they produced in the previous year. This often equates to millions of dollars for the adviser over the life of a contract, which usually is about seven to 11 years.

In July, UBS scored a big recruiting win when it hired Paramus, New Jersey-based adviser Daniel Schwartz away from Morgan Stanley, where he had managed about $1 billion in client assets.