NEW YORK Oct 29 UBS AG's
Americas wealth management unit said on Tuesday that
third-quarter pretax profit rose 32 percent, but retreated from
a record high last quarter, pressured by lower client activity,
trading losses and credit loss expenses.
The Swiss bank recorded a pretax profit of $218 million for
its U.S. wealth division, up from $165 million a year ago, but
below its record $245 million in the quarter ended in June.
"Brokerage activity has been down in general," said Sophie
Schmitt, senior wealth management analyst at Boston-based Aite
Group. "In the first and second quarter, everyone was getting
back into the stock market, and in the third quarter everyone
was holding onto positions, so there was less trading."
Net fee and commission income fell by $42 million during the
quarter, mainly due to a 14 percent decline in transaction-based
revenues on the back of lower client activity, UBS said.
Still, invested assets at UBS Wealth Management Americas
rose 10 percent from a year ago to $919 billion, largely driven
by higher managed-account assets, which were up 5 percent. They
made up 31 percent of the unit's total invested assets at the
end of September.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, formed out of the old
PaineWebber brokerage and run by former Merrill Lynch wealth
chief Robert McCann, contributed roughly one-third of the Swiss
bank's total profit. Third-quarter net profit at UBS AG was $644
million (577 million Swiss francs).
NET NEW MONEY FLOWS RETREAT
Net new money inflows at the Americas wealth unit - which
fell below the firm's target growth range - were $2.1 billion at
the end of September, down from $2.8 billion in the prior
quarter and less than half the level a year ago, when it had
$4.8 billion in net new money.
UBS cited lower inflows from recruited financial advisers.
UBS expects unresolved economic issues in Europe and the
United States, which hurt client activity during the quarter, to
continue to pressure client confidence going into the fourth
quarter.
"This would once again make improvements in prevailing
market conditions unlikely, and would consequently generate
headwinds for revenue growth, net interest margins and net new
money," the Swiss bank said in a statement.
Revenue per broker at the unit, which topped $1 million last
quarter, declined in the latest quarter to $994,000, but was
still 12 percent higher than a year ago.
PRESSURE FROM PUERTO RICO
The operation was also hurt by losses in the Puerto Rico
municipal market, UBS said.
Puerto Rico bond prices have been in a free fall amid
renewed fears about the island's chronic deficits, free spending
and high unemployment.
UBS' Americas wealth unit reported $21 million in credit
loss expenses, mostly related to securities-backed lending
facilities collateralized by Puerto Rico municipal securities
and related funds, during the quarter. Net trading income fell
23 percent from a year ago to $94 million at the end of
September, also affected by the Puerto Rican market.
UBS' N.Y.-traded shares fell 7.2 percent to $19.82.