Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Ububele Holdings Ltd
* Charles Rickens has resigned as chief executive officer of company, and as a director of all subsidiary companies of Ububele, with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
