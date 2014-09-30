BRIEF-Plaisio says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Aplha Grissin's bankruptcy
* Says the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Aplha Grissin's bankruptcy
Sept 30 Ububele Holdings Ltd
* Meeting to consider rescue plan to be held on 10 October 2014
* Purpose of meeting will be to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass Ububele's proposed business rescue plan
* Meetings to consider business rescue plans of Ububele subsidiaries will be held on 9 and 10 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
