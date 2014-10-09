Oct 9 Ucar SA :

* Says H1 net income group share is 341,000 euros, up 61.6 pct

* Says H1 revenue is 27 million euros compared to 28.9 million euros in H1 last year

* Sees reduced losses on branches but lower profitability of service networks

* Expects major international deal to be signed before mid-2015 for rental brand manufacturing