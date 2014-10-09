BRIEF-Glorious Sun Enterprises says Jeanswest International & Glory Star entered into agreement
* Jeanswest International and Glory Star entered into design and management agreement
Oct 9 Ucar SA :
* Says H1 net income group share is 341,000 euros, up 61.6 pct
* Says H1 revenue is 27 million euros compared to 28.9 million euros in H1 last year
* Sees reduced losses on branches but lower profitability of service networks
* Expects major international deal to be signed before mid-2015 for rental brand manufacturing Source text: bit.ly/1tG0G9B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
LONDON, April 24 The British government intends to publish a draft copy of its report on tackling air pollution by the end of June, ahead of publication of a final report in September, environment minister Andrea Leadsom said on Monday.