BRIEF-Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd :
BRUSSELS, March 27 Belgium-based drugmaker UCB said it has raised the maximum 250 million euros ($321.47 million) it was aiming for by selling a retail bond on the Brussels stock exchange to help refinance its debt.
The specialist in epilepsy drugs had aimed to raise between 100 million and 250 million euros through the sale. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)
April 3Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd :
ZURICH, April 3 Galenica priced its initial public offering of its Sante unit at between 37-39 Swiss francs per share at the top end of its range, implying a market capitalization of 1.85 billion Swiss francs ($1.85 billion) to 1.95 billion francs.
* Acquires leading company for bioprocess data analytics software