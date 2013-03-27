BRUSSELS, March 27 Belgium-based drugmaker UCB said it has raised the maximum 250 million euros ($321.47 million) it was aiming for by selling a retail bond on the Brussels stock exchange to help refinance its debt.

The specialist in epilepsy drugs had aimed to raise between 100 million and 250 million euros through the sale. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)