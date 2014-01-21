BRUSSELS Jan 21 Belgian pharmaceutical company
UCB said on Tuesday it had exercised an option to
redeem its convertible bonds earlier than scheduled, leading to
a potential dilutive effect on earnings of 6 percent.
The company said it would redeem the 4.50 convertible bonds
due in 2015 on March 12, 2014, at par together with interest
until that date.
Bondholders also have the right until March 5 to convert
their bonds into shares at a price of 38.746 euros. UCB stock
closed at 51.32 euros on Monday.
Excluding bonds held by a UCB subsidiary, the outstanding
amount of the bonds is 430 million euros ($583 million).
Assuming all are converted, there would be a dilution of UCB
stock of 6.05 percent, although the overall dilution to earnings
per share would be less because UCB would not have to pay future
interest coupons.
The company was entitled to exercise this option as a result
of the parity value of the bonds being above 65,000 euros on
each of the 20 trading days until Jan. 20.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
