BRUSSELS Aug 1 Belgian drugmaker UCB's
profit fell by more than expected in the first half of the year
due to the cost of launching its newer drugs and increased
research and development expenses.
The company, which specialises in diseases of the immune and
central nervous systems, said first half recurring core profit
fell by 22 percent to 347 million euros, as marketing expenses
for a newer drug rose 9 percent and R&D costs increased 24
percent.
That is a steeper decline than the 11 percent fall expected
on average by nine banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
It increased slightly its sales outlook for the year as its
former epilepsy blockbuster Keppra, which is now facing generic
competition, sold well in Japan, but it repeated its expectation
for profits to fall from last year.
