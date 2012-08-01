BRUSSELS Aug 1 Belgian drugmaker UCB's profit fell by more than expected in the first half of the year due to the cost of launching its newer drugs and increased research and development expenses.

The company, which specialises in diseases of the immune and central nervous systems, said first half recurring core profit fell by 22 percent to 347 million euros, as marketing expenses for a newer drug rose 9 percent and R&D costs increased 24 percent.

That is a steeper decline than the 11 percent fall expected on average by nine banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

It increased slightly its sales outlook for the year as its former epilepsy blockbuster Keppra, which is now facing generic competition, sold well in Japan, but it repeated its expectation for profits to fall from last year. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)