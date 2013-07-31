BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian pharmaceutical group
UCB reported first half core profit below expectations
due to lower-than-expected sales of epilepsy drug Vimpat and
higher research expenses.
Recurring core profit for the first half of 2013 fell 12
percent to 319 million euros ($422.71 million) just below the
325 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
UCB repeated its expectations for 2013 revenues of about 3.4
billion euros and a recurring core profit between 680 to 710
million euros.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)