BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 U.S. regulators have cleared UCB's Cimzia for the treatments of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, the Belgian group said on Monday.
Psoriatic arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects joints and tendons, and usually occurs in combination with psoriasis.
In the United States, Cimzia is already approved for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and for reducing the signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease, UCB said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
