BRUSSELS, April 26 Belgium-based pharmaceutical company UCB said first-quarter sales of its portfolio of new products grew by half, almost enough to offset declines in its top drug which is now facing generic competition.

It said on Thursday total revenue fell by 2 percent in the January to March period to 877 million euros ($1.16 billion) as its epilepsy blockbuster Keppra sales fell by 17 percent due to competition from generics in the United States and in Europe.

Sales of its portfolio of new drugs -- Cimzia to fight rheumatoid arthritis and bowel disorder Crohn's disease, Parkinson's disease patch Neupro and epilepsy treatment Vimpat -- grew by 50 percent.

UCB reiterated the full-year forecast it gave at the time of its 2011 results last month that revenue would drop to 3.1 billion euros after rising 1 percent to 3.25 billion euros in 2011 and recurring core profit would decrease to between 630-660 million euros from 683 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)