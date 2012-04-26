BRUSSELS, April 26 Belgium-based pharmaceutical
company UCB said first-quarter sales of its portfolio
of new products grew by half, almost enough to offset declines
in its top drug which is now facing generic competition.
It said on Thursday total revenue fell by 2 percent in the
January to March period to 877 million euros ($1.16 billion) as
its epilepsy blockbuster Keppra sales fell by 17 percent due to
competition from generics in the United States and in Europe.
Sales of its portfolio of new drugs -- Cimzia to fight
rheumatoid arthritis and bowel disorder Crohn's disease,
Parkinson's disease patch Neupro and epilepsy treatment Vimpat
-- grew by 50 percent.
UCB reiterated the full-year forecast it gave at the time of
its 2011 results last month that revenue would drop to 3.1
billion euros after rising 1 percent to 3.25 billion euros in
2011 and recurring core profit would decrease to between 630-660
million euros from 683 million euros in 2011.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)