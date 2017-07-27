FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCB increases 2017 outlook as profit rises in first half
Top News
July 27, 2017 / 5:59 AM / in a day

UCB increases 2017 outlook as profit rises in first half

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB on Thursday increased its 2017 revenue and profit outlook, after beating analysts' forecasts in the first half of the year.

UCB now expects revenues in 2017 to reach 4.35 to 4.45 billion euros, up from its previous estimate of 4.25 to 4.35 billion euros, and a profit per share of 3.70 to 4.15 euros, up from 3.70 to 4.00 euros previously.

The company attributed the upgrade to sales growth in its five main products, four of which enjoy patent protection beyond 2020.

In the first half of 2017, core earnings per share reached 2.53 euros compared with a company compiled consensus of 2.08 euros, up from 1.72 euros per share in the first half of 2016. In July, the EU's medicine safety monitoring agency allowed UCB's epilepsy drug Vimpat to move forward in its marketing authorisation process for treatment of children. (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

