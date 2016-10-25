BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian pharma group UCB on Tuesday said its 2016 results should come in at the upper end of its guidance range, as its main products sold strongly in the first nine months of the year.

The group has previously guided for annual revenue of 4.0 to 4.1 billion euros, recurring core profit (EBITDA) of 970 to 1010 million and core earnings per share of 2.90 to 3.20 euros.

For the first nine months, the group posted a 7 percent increase in sales to 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Sales for Cimzia, to treat bowel disorder Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, rose 20 percent in the first nine months of 2016, compared to the same period in 2015.

Sales of Vimpat for epilepsy and Neupro, a patch for Parkinson's disease, also increased, by 18 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Epilepsy drug Keppra, which faces generic competition, saw a decline of about 4 percent, mainly caused by falling sales in the United States.

($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)