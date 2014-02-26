BRUSSELS Feb 26 U C B SA : * FY revenue of EUR 3,411 million * FY underlying profitability (recurring EBITDA) up to EUR 689 million * Gross dividend of EUR 1.04 per share (+2%) proposed by board of directors * Revenue 2014 to grow to approx. EUR 3.5-3.6 billion * 2014 recurring EBITDA to increase to approx. EUR 740-770 million. core EPS

expected in the range of EUR 1.90 - 2.05. * Keppra FY net sales of 712 million * Cimzia for inflammatory arthritis indications and crohn's disease increased

FY net sales by 27% to EUR 594 million * FY net sales of the anti-epileptic medicine vimpat increased to EUR 411

million * Neupro, the patch for parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome

increased FY net sales to EUR 182 million