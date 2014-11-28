BRIEF-Orpea announces two acquisitions in Czech Republic and Austria
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
Nov 28 UCB SA :
* Announces partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for co-commercialization of Lacosamide in Japan
* Says it will manufacture and supply product for commercialization, Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales
* UCB will receive from Daiichi Sankyo up to a total of about 180 million euros of upfront and milestones payments during coming years
* Payment is based on agreement and subject to achievement of certain milestones in future
* Agreement does not change UCB's financial outlook for 2014
* Impact from this agreement on Daiichi Sankyo's business results of current fiscal year will be announced at a later date Source text: bit.ly/1FzoAtz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces two major acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Austria
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)