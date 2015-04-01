* Deal adds to Dr Reddy's respiratory, dermatology portfolio
* Acquired business had FY 2014 sales of about 1.5 bln
rupees
* Dr Reddy's says to close deal in Q1 of this financial year
(Adds details from statement, analyst comment)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's second-largest drugmaker
by sales, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, will buy some
established brands of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA in South
Asia for 8 billion rupees ($128.38 million), the company said on
Wednesday.
As competition heats up, Indian drugmakers are looking to
strengthen existing porfolios in fast-growing emerging markets,
as well as at home.
The country's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, closed a deal to buy rival Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd last month, strengthening its
presence, particularly in emerging markets.
Dr Reddy's said the acquisition of brands in India, Nepal,
Sri Lanka and the Maldives, would help it win a bigger foothold
in the areas of respiratory, dermatology and pediatrics drugs.
The acquired business generated revenue of about 1.5 billion
rupees in 2014, Dr Reddy's said.
The India part of the business employs about 350 people.
Some brokerege analysts, however, expressed concern about
the acquisition cost, with the deal valuing the UCB business
more than five times its sales, which, they said, was higher
than the industry standard.
"You would demand this kind of valuation when you're buying
the leader in the industry. And I'm not sure if Dr Reddy's has
got leading brands from UCB," said Nimish Mehta of Equirus
Securities.
UCB Chief Operating Officer Mark McDade said in a statement
the deal would allow the Belgian company to sharpen its focus on
its neurology portfolio in India. Dr Reddy's said it expected to
close the deal in the first quarter of this financial year.
Last month, Reuters reported that Dr Reddy's was in talks
with UCB for a deal concerning the latter's Indian operations,
citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
($1=62.3150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Clarence Fernandez)