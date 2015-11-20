LONDON Nov 20 Belgian drugmaker UCB got a boost to its drug pipeline on Friday when European regulators recommended approval of its experimental epilepsy medicine brivaracetam.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts backed the drug as a treatment for patients aged 16 years and older with uncontrolled partial-onset seizures.

UCB has been active in epilepsy drug research and development for more than 20 years and treating the disease forms an important plank of its business. Brivaracetam offers a new treatment option for adult epilepsy patients.

The company said it planned to market the drug under the brand name Briviact.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also assessing the drug for approval.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)