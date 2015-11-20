LONDON Nov 20 Belgian drugmaker UCB
got a boost to its drug pipeline on Friday when European
regulators recommended approval of its experimental epilepsy
medicine brivaracetam.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts backed
the drug as a treatment for patients aged 16 years and older
with uncontrolled partial-onset seizures.
UCB has been active in epilepsy drug research and
development for more than 20 years and treating the disease
forms an important plank of its business. Brivaracetam offers a
new treatment option for adult epilepsy patients.
The company said it planned to market the drug under the
brand name Briviact.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also assessing the
drug for approval.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
