July 30 UCB SA :

* H1 revenue of 1,757 million, +6%

* H1 net profit went up to 113 million (+66%)

* Financial outlook 2014 confirmed: total revenue expected of 3.5-3.6 billion; recurring EBITDA of 740-770 million; core earnings per share in the range of 1.90-2.05

* H1 Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales of  672 million, a growth of 25% Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1s37gZk] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)